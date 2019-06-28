Karnataka Govt Bans Ola, Uber Cabs from Offering Carpool Services with Immediate Effect

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Transport Department on Friday directed cab aggregators Ola and Uber to disable their car-pooling services with immediate effect for violating transport rules.

After a meeting with drivers working with these cab aggregators, Karnataka Transport Department Commissioner VP Ikkeri said their carpooling services are not permissible under the present transport rules and should be stopped immediately.

The drivers pointed out that both companies did not have the licence to provide carpool service. They had also been protesting against the hassles faced during pooling services, which includes passengers frequently arguing or fighting with each other and issues related to women’s safety.

However, both Ola and Uber said the car-pooling services enables customers to save money and fuel.

In March, authorities had imposed a state-wide ban on Ola Cabs for six months for allegedly flouting transport norms. The licence was then cancelled as Ola Cabs had started operating two-wheeler services even as it did not have a permit to run motorbikes.

Ola started its 2010 in Mumbai in 2010 and its head office later relocated to Bengaluru. With over 10,000 cabs in Karnataka, the company provides services in Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubli and Bengaluru.