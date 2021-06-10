Parks Open, Vendors Allowed: Check Full List as K'taka Eases Lockdown Curbs in These Districts

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced relaxation in coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions only in those districts which reported decline in the Covid-19 positivity rate and the number of new cases. The decision was taken in a meeting attended by State Health Minister K Sudhakar with other officials and experts.

However, the lockdown will continue to be in place with the existing guidelines in 11 districts where the positivity rate is more than 15 per cent. Those districts are Chikmaglur, Shimoga, Davangere, Hassan, Bengaluru rural, Mandya, Belagavi, Kodagu, Dakshin Kannada, Mysore and Chamarajnagar.

Here are some relaxations in Covid-19 curbs given by Karnataka government in districts with low positivity rate:

- All industries can function with 50 per cent work force. Garment sector can work only up to 30 per cent capacity.

- Essential shops can be open from 6 am to 2 pm now.

- All construction activities can resume. Shops selling materials related to construction are allowed to reopen.

- Parks will be open from 5 am to 10 am.

- Street vendors can function till 2 pm.

- Autos and taxies can ply with two passengers only.

The night curfew will continue from 7 pm to 5 am. Similarly, the weekend curfew, which starts from Friday 7 pm till Monday 5 am will continue till June 21.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had held a video conference with the deputy commissioners of eight districts and expressed concern over Covid-19 cases not decreasing as expected. Pointing out the poor show in containing the pandemic in Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts, Yediyurappa asked the officials to continue the lockdown restrictions.

He also expressed his anxiety over the increase in cases in rural areas, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said. Of the total cases in the State, 65,000 active cases come from these eight districts and the rate of decrease in the cases are least in these districts, the statement read.

The Chief Minister instructed the officers to bring down the positivity rate to less than five per cent, the CMO said. The Chief Minister instructed the officials to strictly ensure compliance of preventive measures to contain the pandemic. He also directed them to abide by the guidelines in the micro containment zones, the statement said.

Yediyurappa asked the deputy commissioners to intensify Covid-19 tests, especially in Belagavi, and give the RT-PCR reports within 24 hours of the test.

(with inputs from PTI)

