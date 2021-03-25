Karnataka Govt Makes Negative Covid-19 Report Mandatory for Travellers Coming to Worst-Hit Bengaluru

Karnataka government on Thursday announced to make a negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for travellers coming to Bengaluru in order to control the further spread of the second wave of coronavirus . This will come into effect from April 1.

“More than 60 per cent of cases in Bangalore are of inter-state travelers. Hence this decision will apply to all those traveling to Bangalore,” said Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar after a meeting with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.

He further said that those found Covid-19 positive in BBMP limits will be hand stamped with quarantine norms.

“There’s an increase in the positivity rate among the 20-40 age group. We need to ensure they don’t move around and mingle during their quarantine period,” he added.

As per the order by state government, those found without masks or not maintaining social distancing will have to pay a fine of Rs 250 if caught in a BBMP or Municipal Corporation area.

As per rules, in the case of marriages, political and religious celebrations, 500 people are permitted in an open space.

While if the marriage is in a closed space, the limit is 200, for birthdays and other celebrations 100 people are allowed in open spaces and 50 in closed areas. In case of funerals, the permissible limit is 100 in an open space, and 50 in a closed area. Also for cremations and burials it will be 50 people.

In the last two days, Karnataka has reported more than 2000 cases of which majority were from Bengaluru Urban area.

At present, negative RT-PCR test report is mandatory only for those from worst-affected states/union territories such as Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra and Kerala.

As of March 24 evening, cumulatively 9,75,955 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,461 deaths and 9,46,589 discharges. Total number of active cases stood at 16,886.