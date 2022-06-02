Karnataka Govt Mulls to Tighten Travel Curbs as Kerala, Maharashtra Report Surge in Covid Cases

With neighboring states of Kerala and Maharashtra reporting a surge in the Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has raised concerns over the fears of a fourth wave and mulling increasing surveillance in border districts. During the third wave of coronavirus infection, strict rules were enforced by the Karnataka government and the movement of people and vehicles from both these states was restricted.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 1,081 Covid cases and as per the state health department, it was the highest spike after February 24. Similarly, Kerala has recorded 1,370 new Covid cases and six people succumbed to the infection. Karnataka yesterday reported 178 new coronavirus cases, and the positivity rate was at 0.89 per cent.

“This was a cause of concern,” said Karnataka health department officials.

Sources in the Karnataka health department told news agency IANS that since there was a heavy movement of people from both the states to Karnataka, especially the capital city Bengaluru, hence measures need to be initiated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has also expressed concern over the spike in Covid cases and said the use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the surge continues. Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Pawar said the state government and its administrative machinery were keeping a vigil to ensure things don’t go out of hand. “The use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow,” he said.

‘India in Middle of third wave’

India is closely monitoring the behaviour of the newfound variants of Omicron – BA.4 and BA.5 – as they are suspected to be more infectious than the previous versions.

Dr NK Arora, head of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) — an apex panel that takes critical decisions on use and deployment of coronavirus vaccines in India — told News18.com that “the new found Covid-19 variants, BA.4 and BA.5, could be highly transmissible”.

“India is presently in the middle of the third wave. What we have learnt about Covid-19 is that the different variants will drive different waves. Right now, Omicron is driving the third wave in India,” he said.

According to the studies and reports from other countries, Arora said, BA.4 and BA.5 have a “growth advantage”, which means that these variants are highly transmissible when compared to others from the same lineage.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.