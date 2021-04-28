Karnataka Govt Non-committal on Vaccinating 18+ from May 1, Says Registration Will Go on

The Karnataka government on Wednesday appeared cautious in announcing whether vaccines for all adults will be kicked off on May 1 as announced by the Centre. In a press release, it said while registrations will start as planned through the COWIN portal, the schedule of the vaccination drive will be decided only after the state receives its share of supplies.

The statement came even as another government order was issued earmarking about 230 acres of land for building temporary crematorium for those dying from COVID-19.

With the state recording between 100 to 200 deaths due to coronavirus every day, 23 parcels of land havee been identified to facilitate the cremations. These are spread across different zones of Bengaluru urban and its suburbs.

The government, led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, said it has placed orders for one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate the population falling in the age group of 18-44 years. It said the third phase of vaccination drive will be rolled out in the state once the schedule of supplies is received from the manufacturers.

The scheduling of slots for vaccination at government and private facilities will be visible on portals once the sessions are scheduled. However, vaccination of eligible beneficiaries above 45 years will continue at all government facilities even after May 1.

