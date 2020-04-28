Shops & Industries to Open in Karnataka's Covid-free Districts, Govt Issues Lockdown Relaxation Guidelines

Bengaluru: Days ahead of extended nationwide lockdown coming to an end, the Karnataka government on Tuesday announced relaxations in certain districts with no or few cases of coronavirus.

However, there will no change in curfew norms in districts that have been categorised as hotspots even after May 3 when the lockdown is scheduled to come to an end.

These include Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Mysuru, Vijaypura, Bagalkot, Kalburgi, Bidar and Dakshina Kannada where the existing restrictions will continue.

The government gave its nod for the following additional activities in the districts of Chamarajanagar, Koppal, Chikmagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Ramanagara, Hassan, Shivamogga, Haveri, Yadgir, Kolar, Davanagere, Udupi and Kodagu.

- Industries to operate in rural areas, i.e., outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities (except in Ramanagara district).

- Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in Special Economic Zones (SEZS) and Export Oriented Units (EoUs), industrial estates, and industrial townships ti begin operation. These establishments would have to make arrangements for stay of workers within their premises as far as possible and/or adjacent buildings and implement standard operating protocol (SOP) as referred to in the Karnataka Revised Consolidated Guidelines (para 21 (ii)).

- Employees shall be transported to their place of work by ensuring social distancing.

- All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective state/Union territories, market complexes, except those in multi-brand and single brand malls, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, will open with 50% strength of workers. All the workers would have to wear masks and ensure social distancing.

- All shops, including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, those in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/UT, except those in market complexes and multi-brand and single brand malls, will operate with 50% strength. Workers would have to wear masks and ensure social distancing.

However, in Bellary, Mandya, Bengaluru Rural, Gadag, Tumkuru, Chickkaballapur, Uttar Kannada, Dharwad, the decision on opening of shops and industries in taluks where there are no active COVID-19 cases will be taken by ministers in-charge of the districts.

The directions have been issued to all departments, district deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, police commissioners and other heads of departments.

