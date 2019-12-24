Jharkhand result tally
Karnataka Govt Orders Magisterial Probe into Violence During anti-CAA Protests in Mangaluru
In the order passed on Monday, the state government said it has appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district G Jagadish as the executive magistrate to inquire into the matter and submit a report within three months.
Police personnel during their clash with the protestors participating in a rally against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, in Mangaluru. (Image: PTI)
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mangaluru last week, resulting in two deaths. In the order passed on Monday, the state government said it has appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district G Jagadish as the executive magistrate to inquire into the matter and submit a report within three months.
The government order took note of the fact that defying section 144 of the CrPC clamped in Mangaluru protesters turned violent.
The government said the protesters who were around 1,500 in number became violent, hurled stones at police, burnt tyres on the road and tried to throw the burning tyre inside the police station. Initially, the police warned them on the loudspeaker and resorted to mild lathi-charge.
When it did not work, tear gases were lobbed and rubber bullets were fired in the air. When the agitators did not buckle, police fired two
rounds of bullet, which killed Abdul Jaleel and Nausheen.
Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa had earlier announced the decision to hand over the investigation to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) or a magistrate.
He had also rejected the demand from the Congress and Muslim outfits for a judicial inquiry.
