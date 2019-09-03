Karnataka Govt Planning Hotel, Tourism Centre in J&K: Tourism Minister Minister CT Ravi
Karnataka minister CT Ravi said the matter would be discussed with the Karnataka cabinet before sending a proposal in this regard to the J and K government.
File photo of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.
Bengaluru: Weeks after the Centre scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, the Karnataka government on Tuesday said it plans to build a hotel and tourism centre there.
Karnataka would seek land from the J and K government for this purpose, Minister of Tourism C T Ravi said. Our plan is to open one KSTDC (Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation) hotel...We will try to get the land first. Then, we also want to open our tourism centre there... We hope it will result in a win-win situation for both states, and boost tourism," Ravi told PTI.
He said the matter would be discussed with the Karnataka cabinet before sending a proposal in this regard to the J and K government. "As it is something that has to be done in another state, it will have to be decided in the cabinet before going ahead," he added.
The state government's move comes after the Centre scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. With the revocation of these provisions, the bar on outsiders from buying land in Jammu and Kashmir, a major tourist destination, has been lifted.
With effect from October 31, Jammu and Kashmir would be bifurcated into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, as a bill in this regard was passed by Parliament and given Presidential assent.
Ravi in a tweet said, While we are focused on improving the tourism industry in Karnataka, we are also contemplating about making an entry into Jammu & Kashmir tourism. Karnataka's art, architecture, culture & traditions can be showcased in India's crown, resulting in a win-win situation for both States.
Earlier in the day, Maharashtra government too said it plans to build two tourist resorts in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Roger Federer Gives Major Update on Retirement Plans That Will Excite All Tennis Fans
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy Bonfire by the Beach with Joe, Kevin Jonas
- Hina Khan's White and Blue Striped Pantsuit an Inspiration from Deepika Padukone's Cannes Outing
- I Love You 3000 in Avengers Endgame Was Actually Said for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Says Mohsin Khan
- Zao, a New Chinese AI App Lets You Swap Your Face With Any Celebrity in 8 Seconds