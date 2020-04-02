Karnataka Govt Promises Action after ASHA Workers on Covid-19 Duty Bullied in Bengaluru Locality

Bengaluru: While a video of a mob attacking healthcare workers in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral, a similar incident of hostility towards ASHA workers occurred in Bengaluru. On Wednesday, the health activists and officials were on a surveillance round in Sadiq Nagar ​in North Bengaluru, when they were accosted by a group of residents questioning them on why they were there.

According to deputy chief minister CN Ashwath Narayan, the Accredited Social Health Activists, or ASHA workers, were on routine duty in Byatarayanapura, as a woman, working as a maid in the area, had tested positive of Covid-19. "The mosque made an announcement, instigating the residents of Sadiq Nagar to surround the health workers and they were manhandled by the mob. This incident has completely demoralised the health workers," he said.

In another video doing the rounds of social media, one of the ASHA workers, who was part of the team that visited Sadiq Nagar, says that the mob was very hostile and didn't allow them to even make a phone call. "They stopped us, asked us what we are doing. We explained to them. They started shouting 'why have you come, who asked you to come'. They started snatching our bag, phones. They didn't even allow us to call anyone," the woman says, fighting back tears.

An FIR has been lodged in the matter. The incident caught the attention of many Twitter users, who condemned the actions of the locals.

Bengaluru: ASHA workers, nurse attacked by mob for collecting Coronavirus related health details, instructions to attack came from Mosque https://t.co/wQrnzAVxQ5 — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) April 2, 2020

Even Karnataka health minister B Sriramulu tweeted that legal action would be taken against those who instigated such an act.

He also asked residents to respect these workers as in such distressing times they were risking their lives by coming to each door. He compared the health activists with God.

In the video, the ASHA worker says that she had never faced such a situation before in the five years since she took up the work. She also requests the authorities to arrest the person responsible for making the announcement from the mosque.

"We are doing this for their (people's) good, but they are torturing us. We managed to call the police, doctors, etc, but these people started attacking everyone in the area. As soon as they heard the announcement in the mosque, they all started attacking us. That person who made the announcement should also be punished," the woman is heard pleading.

