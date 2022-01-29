No Night Curfew from Monday, Schools to Reopen: Karnataka Govt Relaxes Covid Curbs as State Sees Better Recovery

The Karnataka government on Saturday relaxed a few Covid-19 curbs, which were introduced in the first week of January as cases soaring, and announced that night curfew will be withdrawn in the state from Monday (January 31). Offline classes will also resume from Monday in the state.

The decision came in light of improved recovery rate and hospitalisation remaining under control despite cases surging over the last 15 days.

According to the fresh set of guidelines, hotels, bars, pubs and clubs can operate at full capacity as against 50% cap. Ban on public functions, rallies and protests will remain in place.

For weddings, the state has allowed 300 at venues, raising the ceiling from 200. Meanwhile, cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools will continue to operate at 50% capacity.

The CM Basavaraj Bommai-government has given its nod to resume offline classes from Monday. However, individual classes/sections where a positive case gets reported will be shut down.

