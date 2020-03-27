Karnataka Govt Residential Schools, Hostels to be Used as Quarantine to Tackle Coronavirus Exigencies
All the residential schools at hostels in districts and taluks are spacious and have all required facilities like rooms, kitchen, toilets, bathrooms, libraries among others, the Deputy CM said adding most of them were located away from densely populated areas.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Bengaluru: In a preparatory measure to tackle any exigency in the backdrop of spread of coronavirus, the Karnataka government has asked district administrations to use as quarantine centres the residential schools and hostels that come the under Social Welfare department.
"Wherever necessary, these residential schools and hostels can be converted as quarantine facility without any extra cost by the district administrations," Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said in a statement.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka stood at 55, including two deaths and three discharged persons, as on Thursday.
Karjol, who is also the Minister in-charge of Social Welfare department said, in view of holidays for educational institutions, there were no students staying in the residential schools and hostels and hence they can be used for quarantine purpose.
All the residential schools at hostels in districts and taluks are spacious and have all required facilities like rooms, kitchen, toilets, bathrooms, libraries among others, the Minister said adding most of them were located away from densely populated areas.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maska Movie Review: Could Have Been Smoother With A Little More Butter
- World's Biggest Leaders Stayed Home And Did the World's Biggest Meet on Coronavirus
- We Have Bigger Concerns: Farah Khan Blasts Privileged Stars for Posting Workout Clips Amid Crisis
- Kanika Kapoor Deletes COVID-19 Post from Instagram
- Slow Wi-Fi While Working From Home? Blame Your Microwave, TV, Cordless Phone And Speakers