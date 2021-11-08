The Karnataka government on Monday revised auto-rickshaw fares in Bengaluru. According to the new rate, the base fare for the first two kilometres has been hiked by Rs 5, making it Rs 30, up from the present Rs 25. The fare will be Rs 15 per kilometre after the first two kilometres.

The hike will come into effect from December 1, 2021. This is for the first time since 2013 that the state government has hiked the fares of auto-rickshaws.

The revised fares issued by the state transport department also mandate that waiting charges will be Rs 5 for every 15 minutes after the first five minutes. Further, night charges would be one and half of the day fare (i.e. regular fare + half of the regular fare) and will be applicable from 10pm to 5am.

All fares are applicable for up to three passengers per auto. Up to 20kg passenger luggage could be carried for free and for every subsequent kilogram, Rs 5 would be charged up to a maximum of 50kg.

The move came after the district commissioner of Bengaluru Urban, J Manjunath, who is also the chairman of the Road Transport Authority, recently held a meeting with the stakeholders over the issue of fare hikes.

