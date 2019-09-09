Karnataka Govt to Consider People's Feelings While Deciding on Beef Ban, Says Pralhad Joshi

Panaji: Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said a decision on banning cow slaughter in Karnataka will be taken while considering the sentiments of people of the state.

When asked about the BJP's stand on cow slaughter, he said the party endorses Mahatma Gandhi's views on the issue. Notably, Mahatma Gandhi had firmly opposed the idea of beef consumption.

Gau Samrakshana Prakoshta, the BJP's cow protection cell in Karnataka, last month wrote to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on bringing back the 2010 anti-cow slaughter bill.

"Cow slaughter ban is there in many states of the country. And Karnataka is also eligible for it," Joshi told reporters here while replying to a question.

He said the Karnataka government has not decided anything over the issue.

"Even if it decides, it will consider the feelings of people in Karnataka and it will be decided as per the emotions of people of the state," Joshi asserted.

"And I don't think it will have any impact on Goa," the Lok Sabha member from Dharwad in Karnataka said.

Asked about the BJP's stand on the issue, he said, "Our party's stand is the same as that of Mahatma Gandhi. Even Mahatma Gandhi's stand was also the same (which the BJP has adopted), and we endorse his stand on cow slaughter."

The Union parliamentary affairs, coal and mines minister was addressing the media to inform about some of the bold decisions taken by the BJP-led NDA government during its last 100 days in office.

