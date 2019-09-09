Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Karnataka Govt to Consider People's Feelings While Deciding on Beef Ban, Says Pralhad Joshi

Gau Samrakshana Prakoshta, the BJP's cow protection cell in Karnataka, last month wrote to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on bringing back the 2010 anti-cow slaughter bill.

PTI

Updated:September 9, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Karnataka Govt to Consider People's Feelings While Deciding on Beef Ban, Says Pralhad Joshi
File photo of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.
Loading...

Panaji: Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday said a decision on banning cow slaughter in Karnataka will be taken while considering the sentiments of people of the state.

When asked about the BJP's stand on cow slaughter, he said the party endorses Mahatma Gandhi's views on the issue. Notably, Mahatma Gandhi had firmly opposed the idea of beef consumption.

Gau Samrakshana Prakoshta, the BJP's cow protection cell in Karnataka, last month wrote to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on bringing back the 2010 anti-cow slaughter bill.

"Cow slaughter ban is there in many states of the country. And Karnataka is also eligible for it," Joshi told reporters here while replying to a question.

He said the Karnataka government has not decided anything over the issue.

"Even if it decides, it will consider the feelings of people in Karnataka and it will be decided as per the emotions of people of the state," Joshi asserted.

"And I don't think it will have any impact on Goa," the Lok Sabha member from Dharwad in Karnataka said.

Asked about the BJP's stand on the issue, he said, "Our party's stand is the same as that of Mahatma Gandhi. Even Mahatma Gandhi's stand was also the same (which the BJP has adopted), and we endorse his stand on cow slaughter."

The Union parliamentary affairs, coal and mines minister was addressing the media to inform about some of the bold decisions taken by the BJP-led NDA government during its last 100 days in office.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram