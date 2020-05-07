Karnataka Govt to Defer Academic Year amid Ongoing Crisis, School Curriculum to Include Lessons on Covid-19

As schools continue to remain shut in Karnataka amid Covid-19 lockdown, the State Education Department on Thursday met to discuss possible deferment in commencement of the annual academic year. Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar met with officials and asked them to frame policies in-tune with the present scenario.

The minister asked the department to prepare an urgent action plan for possible omission of excess chapters in text books of all classes depending on the time-frame of the academic year. With a view to release students from the burden of learning in the present scenario, the state department will also work out a phase-wise action plan based on the possible loss to academic time.

The department has also decided to included Covid-19 in the curriculum of all state-run schools. "Our children from Class 6 to 10 should have first-hand knowledge of these kinds of diseases, what is the scenario in other countries and how they are dealing with it - such information should be taught to the students," Kumar said.

He also asked officers to publish and circulate a learning module to all schools in the state and directed that an examination to be conducted on the subject at the year end. Teachers, too, would be trained on the subject.

A few weeks ago, the department of Public Instruction also started a new YouTube channel called 'Makkalavani' to promote online teaching. Kumar asked the department to produce videos of teaching by expert teachers on all subjects of all classes and make them available on the channel in coming days. He also instructed to make this alternative learning tool available on all mediums on a permanent basis, for reference and learning for all students and teachers.