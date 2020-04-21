Karnataka Govt to Facilitate Doorstep Delivery of Groceries, Orders Can be Sent Via WhatsApp

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday officially launched the helpline service for home delivery of essential items and groceries in a bid to ensure that people remain indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The helpline will operate through call and on WhatsApp. Customers can send their grocery list on 08061914960.

The chief minister said that around 5000 delivery agents will be roped in from various private agencies who will help with the door-to-door delivery. "We hope that with this initiative, lesser people will step out of their homes. We urge people to stay at home and avoid getting out on the roads" Yediyurappa added.

The service was an initiative of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP). Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya presented the features of this platform to the chief minister informing him how it has helped residents of his constituency. A 9-step manual of how to go about placing your order was also shared by the BBMP commissioner.

If one wants to place an order on WhatsApp follow these 9 steps:

Step 1: Save the 08061914960 on you device.

Step 2: Message HI- to the number

Step 3: Share your location /address

Step 4: You will be asked to follow instructions- Type A for Groceries and vegetables OR B for Medicines

Step 5: Type your order items or send a picture of your grocery list

Step 6: After sending the list, your order will be placed

Step 7: You will receive an SMS confirming your order along with the transaction ID

Step 8: Delivery partner will deliver at a designated time

Step 9: Pay for the items ordered along with a Rs 10 additional delivery fee.

No need to step out for groceries, veggies or medicines during this #lockdown! CM @BSYBJP today inaugurated a home delivery helpline introduced by #BBMP & Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority. Follow the steps illustrated in the accompanying graphic to order.#Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/I7mUsNVa2l — B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) April 21, 2020

Meanwhile, on Monday, the agriculture department​ of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh tied up with food delivery company Swiggy to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables at people's doorstep during the lockdown.

