Karnataka Govt to Reopen School for Students of Classes 6-8 From February 22; SOP Soon

The Karnataka govt on Tuesday decided to reopen schools for classes 6o 8 from February 22. This will be applicable across the state except for Bengaluru city and towns and villages neighboring the Kerala border.

In Bengaluru and those towns on the Karnataka-Kerala border, physical classes for class 8 can commence however for classes 6 & 7 the district deputy commissioner will take a call depending on the covid situation at that time.

"Due to lack of regular schooling, students have suffered, so we raised this issue with the technical advisory committee, but because of the sudden spike in cases of infection in Bengaluru and the rise in infections in bordering Kerala state, they have advised us to start regular classes only for classes of 6 to 10," said S Suresh Kumar, Primary and secondary education minister, Karnataka

All students and teachers who come from Kerala will have to get a negative RT-PCR test. A decision was also taken to extend the Vidhyagama Program for students of classes 1 to 5.

A new SOP for schools to follow will also be issued within a day or two. The technical advisory committee will meet again next week to take a decision on the commencement of school for primary classes.