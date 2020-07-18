INDIA

1-MIN READ

Karnataka Govt Transfers Bengaluru Civic Body Chief amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner B H Anil Kumar. (Twitter/@BBMPCOMM)

  • PTI Bengaluru
  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 5:01 PM IST
Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the city, the Karnataka government on Saturday transferred the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and replaced him with Revenue Department Principal Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad.

According to a Government Order, Prasad will be in concurrent charge of the post of Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department and Disaster Management. This is the second stint for Prasad in the BBMP.

He was Commissioner of the city civic body before Anil Kumar.

Anil Kumar has been appointed the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Public Enterprises replacing V Rashmi Mahesh.

