Karnataka Govt's New Guidelines on Dussehra; Only 500 Can Take Part in Jambu Savari in Mysuru

With only 10 days left for Dussehra, the Karnataka government has said only 500 can participate in the ‘Jambu Savari’ (elephant parade) on October 15 that is the highlight of the famous Dasara festival in Mysuru.

The state had witnessed a massive shortage of hospital beds and oxygen during the second wave in April-May, and the Covid-19 guidelines have been issued to manage the crowd that throng markets and public places in the ongoing festive season.

The idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari is taken out in a grand procession from Mysore Palace through the streets of the city.

Special pujas will take place at Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi hill on October 7 (the beginning of Navratri) and only 100 will be allowed to witness the event.

Only 500 are allowed to attend the two-hour cultural programmes, which will be held every evening for 10 days starting October 7. All events will be telecast live.

Heavy police security will be ensured at important venues where the cultural events will take place.

All participants, including government officials, artistes and policemen need to possess a negative RTPCR report post October 4, besides a proof of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccination. Other Covid protocols such as compulsory masking and social distancing are already in place.

Only 400 can participate in the Dussehra festivities and programmes in other districts.

Former chief minister SM Krishna will inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.