Karnataka Panchayat Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Estimates Tell 90% BJP-Supported Candidates Will Win, Says BSY as Counting to Begins

Event Highlights Gram Panchayat Polls Held in 2 Phases

Polls Held for 91,339 Seats in Bidar

Counting of Votes Today



Elections were announced for a total of 91,339 seats in 5,728 Gram Panchayats of 226 talkus in the state, out of which candidates have been elected unopposed for 8,074 seats. Elections were held for 43,238 seats in the first phase on December 22, while voting took place for 39,378 seats in the second phase on December 27. A total of 2,22,814 candidates were in the fray.

Read More Karnataka Panchayat Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for 5,728 Gram Panchayats in Karnataka that went for polls in two phases, begins. As ballot papers were used in polls other than in Bidar district where EVMs were used, the announcement of results may get delayed, polls officials said.Elections were announced for a total of 91,339 seats in 5,728 Gram Panchayats of 226 talkus in the state, out of which candidates have been elected unopposed for 8,074 seats. Elections were held for 43,238 seats in the first phase on December 22, while voting took place for 39,378 seats in the second phase on December 27. A total of 2,22,814 candidates were in the fray. Dec 30, 2020 09:02 (IST) The ruling BJP had conducted a spirited campaign by launching its Gram Swaraj campaign much ahead of its rivals Congress and the JD-S with the aim of securing at least 80 per cent of the total seats. Dec 30, 2020 08:27 (IST) Even though these polls don't take place on party symbols, all the political parties had put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroot level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or zilla panchayat and even Assembly polls whenever they happen. Dec 30, 2020 07:47 (IST) Covid-19 Precautions In Place | Voting took place in both phases with necessary COVID precautions amid the prevailing pandemic situation. Dec 30, 2020 07:46 (IST) Ruling BJP Confident of Victory | Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday claimed the ruling BJP supported candidates are likely to win majority of the seats. "According to my information, it is certain that 85-90 per cent BJP supported candidates will get elected in Gram Panchayat polls," he had said. Dec 30, 2020 07:45 (IST) While the first phase had seen a voter turnout of about 82 pe rcent, it was around 80 per cent in the second phase. Though these polls don't take place on party symbols, all the political parties had put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroot level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or zilla panchayat and even assembly polls whenever it happens. Dec 30, 2020 07:45 (IST) Karnataka Gram Panchayat Polls Held in 2 Phases | Elections were held for 43,238 seats in the first phase on December 22, while voting took place for 39,378 seats in the second phase on December 27. A total of 2,22,814 candidates were in the fray. Dec 30, 2020 07:44 (IST) Polls Held for 91,339 Seats in Bidar | As ballot papers were used in polls other than in Bidar district where EVMs were used, the announcement of results may get delayed, polls officials said. Elections were announced for a total of 91,339 seats in 5,728 Gram Panchayats of 226 talkus in the state, out of which candidates have been elected unopposed for 8,074 seats. Dec 30, 2020 07:42 (IST) Karnataka Gram Panchayat Polls: Counting of Votes Today | Counting of votes for 5,728 Gram Panchayats in Karnataka that went for polls in two phases, will take place today. Counting will begin at 8 am.

File photo of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.



While the first phase had seen a voter turnout of about 82 per cent, it was around 80 per cent in the second phase. Though these polls don't take place on party symbols, all the political parties had put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroot level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or zilla panchayat and even assembly polls whenever it happens.



Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday claimed the ruling BJP supported candidates are likely to win majority of the seats. "According to my information, it is certain that 85-90 per cent BJP supported candidates will get elected in Gram Panchayat polls," he had said.



Voting took place in both phases with necessary COVID precautions amid the prevailing pandemic situation.