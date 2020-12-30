Karnataka Panchayat Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Estimates Tell 90% BJP-Supported Candidates Will Win, Says BSY as Counting to Begins

Even though these polls don't take place on party symbols, all the political parties had put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroot level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or zilla panchayat and even Assembly polls whenever they happen.
Ruling BJP Confident of Victory | Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday claimed the ruling BJP supported candidates are likely to win majority of the seats. "According to my information, it is certain that 85-90 per cent BJP supported candidates will get elected in Gram Panchayat polls," he had said.
Polls Held for 91,339 Seats in Bidar | As ballot papers were used in polls other than in Bidar district where EVMs were used, the announcement of results may get delayed, polls officials said. Elections were announced for a total of 91,339 seats in 5,728 Gram Panchayats of 226 talkus in the state, out of which candidates have been elected unopposed for 8,074 seats.