Karnataka Groom Runs Away before Wedding after Parents Disapprove of Bride's Saree Worn during Rituals

Bengaluru: A Karnataka groom walked out of his wedding after his family disapproved of the quality of the saree worn by the bride in Hassan, an official said on Friday.

BN Raghukumar, 29, from a village near Hassan, is currently absconding as he did not to show up to marry the girl he fell in love with, acting on the directions of his parents. The incident took place on Wednesday.

"We have registered a cheating case against Raghukumar. He is absconding," said Hassan Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda.

Gowda said Raghukumar's family members have also been booked in the case for cancelling the wedding.

Raghukumar and BR Sangeetha fell in love a year ago and decided to get married with the consent of their respective families.

But Raghukumar's parents asked Sangeetha to change her saree during some rituals as they were not happy with its quality. Following the dispute, the groom's parents cancelled the wedding scheduled on Thursday and directed their son to abscond.

