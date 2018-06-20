English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Karnataka Groom Takes his Bride Home Riding a JCB Earthmover
Chethan and Mamatha from Puttur in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district went home in an earthmover, one that Chethan has been operating for a living.
Chethan and Mamatha from Puttur in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district went home in an earthmover. (Image: News18)
Bengaluru: Groom on a horse, bride entering on a bike, expensive cars or elephants — if you thought we have seen it all at Indian weddings, here's a couple from Karnataka telling us there's more.
Chethan and Mamatha from Puttur in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district went home in a JCB earthmover, one that Chethan has been operating for a living. Minutes after they got married, pictures of the two on the excavator started doing rounds on social media.
Chethan has been operating the earthmover for a decade now. So when it came to taking home his bride, he did not have to look elsewhere for a vehicle. He hopped onto his decorated earthmover and stretched out his hand to his now wife.
"She first said she won't sit on it. She was very shy. Then I told her I am with her and she agreed," says Chethan speaking to CNN News18.
"It was not planned earlier. After the wedding lunch, we were to step out and I was to take her with me. My friends and I decided then why not take her in the earthmover I operate," he added.
