Karnataka, Haryana and Delhi Relax Covid Curbs: Check What's Open and Where

Karnataka, Haryana and the Delhi government recently introduced relaxations of its Covid restrictions. While certain exams were allowed to be held in Haryana, Delhi saw spas and cinema halls reopen from today, and all major curbs have been relaxed in Karnataka.

Here is a lowdown of the Covid lockdown status in the two states and UT:

Haryana

• The Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown clamped in the state by another week till July 12, while allowing some examinations to be held.

• According to the order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan in exercise of powers under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another week, that is from July 5 (5 am onwards) to July 12 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana.

• The Institute of Chartered Accountants is allowed to hold Chartered Accountant Examinations from July 5-20, the order said. While conducting the exams, guidelines for examination centres, examination functionaries and candidates for July 2021 CA examination in wake of the ongoing Covid pandemic, released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India along with SOPs issued by the Centre from time to time regarding preventive measures to be followed to contain Covid will have to be followed strictly, according to the orders.

• The orders further said that it has also been decided to allow the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) to be held at Hisar by the Army Recruiting Office, Military Station Hisar, subject to strict observance of social distancing norms, sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms.

• The relaxations, with respect to opening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places, corporate offices, gatherings in weddings, funerals, and open spaces will continue as currently in place.

• According to earlier relaxations, all shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 8 pm, malls are allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm, restaurants and bars, including those in hotels and malls, are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity.

• Swimming pools and spas will continue to remain closed.

• The Haryana government had imposed the lockdown in the state on May 3 in view of the prevailing Covid situation. It has now been extended for the ninth time.

Karnataka

• Further easing COVID-19 restrictions, the Karnataka government on Saturday had permitted reopening of amusement parks and similar places, and allowed places of worship to carry out related religious activities from July 25.

• However, water sports and water related adventure activities are not allowed.

• Also, places of worship (Temples, Mosques, Churches, Gurudwaras, and other religious places) are allowed to open and related activities pertaining to the places of worship are permitted from July 25, strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and SOP issued by the department concerned.

• However, temple festivals, processions, and congregations are not allowed.

• Earlier this month the government had allowed places of worship to open only for darshan, and no other special seva or other activities were permitted.

Delhi

• The Delhi government on Saturday announced further relaxation in coronavirus-induced restrictions and allowed reopening of spas, theatres and cinema halls with 50 per cent occupancy in view of decline in Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

• All markets, market complexes and malls shall be permitted to open between 10am to 8pm.

• Restaurants are allowed upto 50 per cent seating capacity from 8am to 10pm.

• Bars are allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 12 noon to 10pm.

• Cinemas/theatres/multiplexes are allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating facility.

• Transportation by Delhi Metro shall be allowed with 100 per cent seating capacity of coach. No standing passenger shall be allowed.

• Funeral/last rites gatherings shall be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons with Covid-19 protocols in place.

• Marriage related gathering shall be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons with Covid-19 protocols in place.

• Religious places shall be permitted to open but no visitors will be allowed.

• Spas will be permitted to open but with conditions. There shall be strict compliance of Covid-19 protocols and all employees shall undergo two doses of Covid-19 vaccination and fortnightly RTPCR test.

• Transportation by buses (intra-state) shall be permitted with 100 per cent seating capacity.

• Business-to-business (B2B) exhibitions will be allowed in Delhi from July 26, but only with business visitors.

• All schools, colleges, educational/coaching institution to remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continued to be permitted and should be encouraged.

• All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, festival related gatherings and congregations are prohibited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here