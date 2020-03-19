Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Karnataka HC, District Courts Restrict Entry of Litigants and Visitors to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

The litigants will be allowed entry into these court premises only if they produce a certificate issued by their respective advocates on their letterheads indicating that the presence of the litigant in the court concerned is mandatory on that particular day.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:March 19, 2020, 10:26 AM IST
Karnataka HC, District Courts Restrict Entry of Litigants and Visitors to Prevent Coronavirus Spread
File image of Karnataka High Court.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday restricted the entry of litigants and visitors to its precincts, principal bench at Bengaluru and benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi as part of the precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions come into effect on Thursday.

The restriction also applies to all courts in Bengaluru, including the city civil court, district courts, chief Metropolitan Magistrate courts, mayo hall courts and other courts of Bengaluru rural district functioning in the city.

Entry to family courts, labour courts and industrial tribunals, and all courts and tribunals in Kalaburagi city will also be barred.

However, members of the bar, staff of the courts, government and local authority officials visiting the courts for official work, police and security forces will be allowed to enter the premises of these courts.

The litigants will be allowed entry into these court premises only if they produce a certificate issued by their respective advocates on their letterheads indicating that the presence of the litigant in the court concerned is mandatory on that particular day. In the certificate, the members of the bar should also mention brief reasons for permitting entry of their clients to the court, a statement said.

Those litigants who are appearing in person or who intend to appear in person will have to tender an application in writing at the entry/checking points of the courts concerned giving the particulars of the case in which they want to appear in person. In the event they want to enter the court precincts for filing of a case or for filing statement of objections/applications etc. necessary details of the case must also be given in the application.

Further, the statement added that after scrutiny of such applications, a decision will be taken by the officials of the courts concerned for allowing entry to such litigants.

The restriction will be in place until further orders.

