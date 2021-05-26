Karnataka Health Workers Take Covaxin After 2 Covishield Doses, Say ‘What is Wrong in Another Shot’

Healthcare workers in Karnataka have reportedly been taking a shot of Covaxin after receiving two doses of Covishield. The workers registered themselves again using a different telephone number and ID.

“These people work in areas where the viral load is high. They didn’t have a choice when vaccine were rolled out but now there is better understanding of the two vaccine. What is wrong if a healthcare worker takes another shot?" a Times of India quoted some doctors as saying.

Earlier, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was available only in six government institutions in Karnataka when the vaccination drive started in January. There were a very few incidents of doctors dying even after receiving both the doses, which might have factored in people taking the step. “Also, many healthcare workers have taken, antibody tests 28 days after two doses of Covishield. In some cases, the results were negative. These healthcare workers are now keen on taking Covaxin," the doctors told the newspaper.

Responding to the reports, Dr MK Sudarshan, chairperson of Covid Technical Advisory Committee, said, “By seeking over protection for themselves amid a shortage of vaccine, they are robbing those in need of the vaccine of an opportunity to gain protection against the virus."

Such incidents are not unique to Karnataka as there have been similar reports in Tamil Nadu too. Top virologist in the state, Dr T Jacob John, said, “I was asked by some doctors if there were any risks. I said I can’t make any recommendations or approve what they were doing."

Scientifically, he said, interchanging vaccines is fine. “There is nothing called over-immunisation. Two doses of Covishield and one dose of Covaxin would help them feel emotionally good," he said.

