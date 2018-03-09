English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka High Court Defers MLA's Son Nalapad Haris' Bail Plea to Monday
The hearing was adjourned after Nalapad's advocate CV Nagesh told the court that he needed to present his side further. This came after the prosecution argued that the documents submitted were fabricated.
File photo of Mohammed Nalapad Haris.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday adjourned the bail hearing of Mohammed Nalapad Haris, son of MLA NA Haris, till Monday.
Nalapad had approached the high court for bail last week after a local court denied him bail.
He is accused of allegedly assaulting a man on February 17.
The hearing was adjourned after Nalapad's advocate CV Nagesh told the court that he needed to present his side further. This came after the prosecution argued that the documents submitted were fabricated.
Nalapad, along with his associates, allegedly brutally assaulted Vidwat, a 24-year-old-man, in Farzi cafe, a restaurant in Bengaluru. The issue began when Vidwat is said to have stretched his fractured leg out and Nalapad asked him to move it, which snowballed and ended up in an assault leaving Vidwat with multiple fractures.
Further, Vidwat accused Nalapad of assaulting him again after he was admitted to hospital, in hospital.
Nalapad's advocate produced documents including Vidwat's discharge summary, stating that he continued to be admitted at the hospital in spite of the doctor stating he was deemed fit to be discharged. In addition, he argued that Vidwat's injuries were not as critical in nature as it is being presented. He also contested the attempt to murder charges on Nalapad and his associates.
Shyamsundar, arguing for Vidwat, contested that the documents produced were confidential in nature and not ones that even the patient receives from the hospital, and that there were discrepancies in the medical reports possessed by the two sides signed by the same doctor. Therefore, calling it fabricated.
MLA NA Harris had published the discharge summary of Vidwat on social media which was also pointed out by Vidwat's lawyer. He argued that there was interference in the case and also said that there were threats made to people including him. Granting bail would affect the case, he said.
The hearing of the case will continue on Monday. Nalapad is currently lodged at the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru and is charged with attempt to murder, among other charges.
