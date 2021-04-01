india

Karnataka High Court Gives Nod to Probe CM Yediyurappa's Role in 'Operation Kamala'

File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The high court order comes in a case filed by Sharanagowda Patil, son of JDS MLA Naganna Gowda against BS Yediyurappa under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In a setback to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Karnataka High Court has given its nod to probe the chief minister’s role in ‘Operation Kamala’- name used by the opposition to define the alleged involvement of BJP in getting opposition MLAs to switch sides in their favour.

The high court order comes in a case filed by Sharanagowda Patil, son of JDS MLA Naganna Gowda against BS Yediyurappa under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case pertains to a leaked audio where Yediyurappa is allegedly heard persuading Sharan Gowda to convince his father to resign.

This happened when BS Yediyurappa was the opposition leader and the Congress-JDS coalition was in power. After which 17 MLAs from both parties switched sides leading to the fall of the government.

Earlier, BS Yediyurappa had approached the HC for a stay against the case which was granted. “Now the court has said that prima facie there is a case committing offence under prevention of corruption act. Therefore, the stay has been vacated and police can go ahead with the case,” said Vilas Kumar, the advocate for Sharana Gowda.

first published:April 01, 2021, 13:19 IST