Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2018: 834 Oath Commissioner Posts, Apply before 31st July 2018
The Karnataka High Court invites applications from Advocates to place them as Oath Commissioners in various districts for a probation period of 3 years.
File photo of Karnataka High Court building. (Image: http://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/)
Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 834 vacancies for the post of Oath Commissioner in the State of Karnataka has begun on the official website of Karnataka High Court, Bengaluru - karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.
The Karnataka High Court is inviting applications from Advocates to place them as Oath Commissioners in various districts for a probation period of 3 years. Applicants can submit only one application at a time. Interested candidates must apply for the post on or before 31st July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2018 for Oath Commissioner Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ under ‘Notification’ on home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Notification’ No. LCA – I 18/2018 for Appointment for Oath Commissioner’
Step 4 – Click on link ‘Apply’
Step 5 – Click on ‘Online Application’
Step 6 – Accept the terms and conditions and Click on Apply
Step 7 – Fill the application form the required details
Step 9 – Preview and then Save the form
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://recruitmenthck.kar.nic.in/hck/aoc/notification.php
Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 834
Bengaluru Metropolitan Area - 89
Bengaluru Rural – 17
Bagalkot – 33
Ballari – 29
Belagavi – 47
Bidar – 16
Chamarajanagar – 21
Chickballapur – 26
Chikkamagaluru – 32
Chitradurga – 24
D.K – Mangaluru – 19
Davanagere – 27
Dharwad – 23
Gadag – 14
Hassan – 35
Haveri – 28
Kalaburagi – 32
Kodagu Madikeri – 19
Kolar – 25
Koppal – 16
Mandya – 32
Mysuru – 23
Raichur – 21
Ramanagara – 12
Shivamogga – 29
Tumakuru – 45
Udupi – 8
U.K –Karwar – 49
Vijayapura – 22
Yadgiri - 16
Bench at Dharwad – 2
Bench at Kalaburagi – 3
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants who are practicing as lawyers for not less than 2 years and not more than 4 years, as on 13th July 2018, will be eligible for the post.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/recruitmentNotifications/oath-commissioner-notifn-2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 35 years as on the last date of applications.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
