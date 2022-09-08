Hijab Row in SC: Countering Hijab With Orange Shawl is 'Belligerent Display of Religion', Says Petioners' Advocate

The lawyer for one of the petitioners in the Hijab row in Supreme Court on Thursday said that argument of the state to counter Hijabs with “orange shawl” is a “belligerent display of religion that if you wear this, I will wear this”.

The Supreme Court on Thursday was hearing arguments over the matter challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict declining to lift the state government’s ban on Hijab in educational institutions of the state.

During the hearing, advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for petitioners, said: “The argument of the State is I wear hijab, other students will wear orange shawl. Wearing of orange shawl is not a genuine religious belief. It is a belligerent display of religion, that if you wear this, I will wear this”.

“Article 25 only protects innocent bonafide practice of religion. Wearing a namam, yes, wearing a hijab, yes. Wearing of orange shawl is not a bona fide practice,” Kamat said.

On Wednesday, the apex court asked whether right to dress will also mean right to undress after a submission was made in the Karnataka Hijab case that right to freedom of expression under Article 19 of the Constitution includes choice of dress.

“You cannot take it to an illogical end,” the bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said when a previous judgement of the apex court was cited by senior advocate Devadatt Kamat and an argument raised regarding Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution and the freedom to dress. When the bench asked “Will right to dress mean right to undress also?,” Kamat responded to say “nobody is undressing in school.

Kamat referred to the Karnataka government’s order of February 5, 2022, by which it had banned wearing clothes that disturb equality, integrity, and public order in schools and colleges and claimed it is targeting only one community. The order was challenged in the high court by some Muslim girl students. “It may not be right. Because one community wants to come with a headscarf. another community is following the dress code,” the bench observed.

(With PTI inputs)

