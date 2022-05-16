Karnataka: Hindu Groups Claim Hanuman Temple Existed at Mandya Mosque, Seek Permission to Pray

Amid the raging Varanasi Gyanvapi Mosque controversy, some Hindu groups in Karnataka have now sought permission to pray at the Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna claiming that a Hanuman temple existed there before the mosque was built.

The Hindu outfits – Narendra Modi Vichar Manch and Sri Ram Sene among others – have also asked the Karnataka government to stop the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) site from being used as a prayer hall by Muslims. Further, they have submitted a petition before the Mandya deputy commissioner, seeking permission to offer pooja at the mosque.

The groups claimed that letters by Tipu Sultan to rulers in Persia hinted at the existence of a Hanuman temple before the mosque was built.

“They have built the mosque over Hanuman temple. Hindu organisations in Mandya have submitted a memorandum. But I say, even before performing pooja, the madrassa at the site must be thrown out and microphone etc. must be removed,” said Sri Ram Sene founder Pramod Muthalik.

The Hindu groups have even threatened to approach the high court if the state government doesn’t accept their demands. The mosque is said to have been built around 1782 during the rule of Tipu Sultan and is currently maintained by the ASI. The mosque also has a madrassa.

