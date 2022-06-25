Karnataka Horror: 7 Foetuses Stuffed in Bottle, 2 Uteri Found Floating in Gutter in Belagavi

In a shocking incident from Karnataka, seven foetuses stuffed in a bottle and 2 Uteri were found floating in a gutter in Mudalgi town of Karnataka’s Belagavi district on Friday.

The incident came to light after passers-by noticed the boxes floating in the drain near Moodalagi bus stand and informed the police.

District Health Officer (DHO), Mahesh Koni, confirmed the incident. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of gender detection and foeticide.

All foetuses were five-month-old and a case would be lodged with the local police station in this regard through the gram panchayat, Koni stated.

The foetuses have been kept in the mortuary of the local hospital. The police have registered an FIR and will investigate the case from all the possible angles.

After a complaint is lodged, the foetuses will be taken to the Belagavi Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for conducting tests, Koni said.

A special team will be formed to investigate the matter after bringing it to the notice of the district commissioner, he said.

A similar shocking incident was reported earlier this week in West Bengal where a father strangled his newborn girl to death in North 24 Parganas district. The alleged reason behind the killing was that the newborn was his third girlchild and had a dark complexion.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.