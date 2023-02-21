Karnataka IAS vs IPS: Both Women Officers Transferred Without Posting after Social Media Spat

After a very public spat on social media, two Karnataka women officers have been transferred without posting on Tuesday.

IPS officer D Roopa and IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri were both transferred in a shake-up announced on Tuesday afternoon, a day after they both complained against each other to the state’s Chief Secretary.

D Roopa on Sunday shared private photos of Rohini Sindhuri in a facebook post and also alleged that the latter had shared private pictures of her with several male IAS officers.

Hitting back at D Roopa, Sindhuri said the allegations were baseless and screenshots picked from social media posts / WhatsApp Status, which are falsely being used to scandalise her. Sindhuri also said Roopa was doing so out of “personal hatred” and that she needs counselling.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday served notices over the spat and issued a gag order to rein them in.

As per IANS, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has asked the officers not to go to the media or share anything on social media against each other. Under Secretary James Tarakan issued the notices and warned them against violating rules.

“In spite of having a forum to file your objections and complaints, you have gone to the media causing severe embarrassment and bringing disrepute to the government," the notice stated.

Strict orders have been given to both officers not to go to the media and follow the circular of Service Rules and maintain discipline.

Earlier on Monday, embarrassed with the behaviour and allegations put forth out in public, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has ordered a strict action against both the erring officers.

“They must be punished. I have already spoken to DG and the CM is also thinking about this. There are conduct rules. We’ll see if there are any rules that say if they can speak like this, make allegations this way. They had been warned before… this is under Chief Minister’s observation, he’ll take a decision on this,” said Jnanendra.

