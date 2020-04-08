Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Karnataka in Favour of Lifting Lockdown in Districts Not Affected by COVID-19, Says CM Yediyurappa

The chief minister said the state's legislators would take a 30 per cent salary cut. According to officials, there were no COVID-19 cases in 12 districts of the total 30 districts in the state.

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2020, 4:31 PM IST
India Coronavirus
Representative image (Reuters)

The Karnataka government is in favour of lifting the coronavirus lockdown in districts which remained free of the virus infection, subject to approval from the Centre, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

In an interview to PTI here, he also said the state intended to relax liquor sales, stopped since the 21-day lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, after April 14 in a bid to increase state revenues.

The chief minister said the state's legislators would take a 30 per cent salary cut. According to officials, there were no COVID-19 cases in 12 districts of the total 30 districts in the state.

As on Wednesday, there were 181 COVID-19 cases in the state, including 5 deaths and 28 discharges. If the Prime Minister suggests to states to take decision (on lock-down) based on the situation in their respective states, my position is to take a call (on roll-back) in districts free from COVID-19, Yediyurappa said.

This is to allow people to go about their business and move about within the district and not from one district to another, after April 14, after taking the approval of the Prime Minister, he said.



