English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka IPC, Inter, CA Exams Postponed to 18th & 19th May 2018 Due to Assembly Polls
Candidates who are appearing for the IPC, Inter and CA Final Exams in the state of Karnataka can download the notification.
(File photo ICAI logo)
ICAI has postponed the IPC, Inter and CA Final exam dates 2018 for Karnataka due to State’s Assembly Polls. As per a notification released on the official website of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the examinations that were originally scheduled to be conducted across the country on 11th and 12th May 2018, will now be conducted on 19th and 18th May respectively at Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Hubli, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shimoga and Udupi centre(s) (for the State of Karnataka only).
Candidates who are appearing for the IPC, Inter and CA Final Exams in the state of Karnataka can download the notification from the url mentioned below:
https://resource.cdn.icai.org/49661exam39361.pdf
The time and venue of the examination stay same for Karnataka candidates. The change in the exam schedule is as follows:
Intermediate (IPC) & Intermediate Examinations (Revised Scheme), (Group II), Paper – 5, Advanced Accounting will be organized on Saturday 19th May 2018, instead of 11th May 2018.
The following examinations will be organized on Friday 18th May 2018, instead of 12th May 2018:
Final {Existing Scheme} Examination, (Group II), Paper – 6, Information Systems Control and Audit.
Final {Revised Scheme} Examination, (Group II), Paper – 6 (Elective).
Foundation Examination, Paper – 2, Business Laws & Business Correspondence & Reporting.
PQC – International Taxation – Assessment Test, Paper – 2, International Tax – Practice.
Also Watch
Candidates who are appearing for the IPC, Inter and CA Final Exams in the state of Karnataka can download the notification from the url mentioned below:
https://resource.cdn.icai.org/49661exam39361.pdf
The time and venue of the examination stay same for Karnataka candidates. The change in the exam schedule is as follows:
Intermediate (IPC) & Intermediate Examinations (Revised Scheme), (Group II), Paper – 5, Advanced Accounting will be organized on Saturday 19th May 2018, instead of 11th May 2018.
The following examinations will be organized on Friday 18th May 2018, instead of 12th May 2018:
Final {Existing Scheme} Examination, (Group II), Paper – 6, Information Systems Control and Audit.
Final {Revised Scheme} Examination, (Group II), Paper – 6 (Elective).
Foundation Examination, Paper – 2, Business Laws & Business Correspondence & Reporting.
PQC – International Taxation – Assessment Test, Paper – 2, International Tax – Practice.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|55
|42
|43
|140
|2
|England
|25
|30
|21
|76
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|8
|23
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|17
|46
|7
|Scotland
|7
|10
|14
|31
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|4
|3
|10
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys Himself Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous in a Masaba Gupta Saree; See Pics
- Toyota Yaris Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in India, Will Get 7 Airbags and CVT from Base Variant
- IPL 2018, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch, TV Timings IST
- iPhone X For Rs 79,999, More Apple iPhones on Discount During Amazon India iPhone Fest