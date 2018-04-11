GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karnataka IPC, Inter, CA Exams Postponed to 18th & 19th May 2018 Due to Assembly Polls

Candidates who are appearing for the IPC, Inter and CA Final Exams in the state of Karnataka can download the notification.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 11, 2018, 4:15 PM IST
(File photo ICAI logo)
ICAI has postponed the IPC, Inter and CA Final exam dates 2018 for Karnataka due to State’s Assembly Polls. As per a notification released on the official website of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the examinations that were originally scheduled to be conducted across the country on 11th and 12th May 2018, will now be conducted on 19th and 18th May respectively at Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Hubli, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shimoga and Udupi centre(s) (for the State of Karnataka only).

Candidates who are appearing for the IPC, Inter and CA Final Exams in the state of Karnataka can download the notification from the url mentioned below:

https://resource.cdn.icai.org/49661exam39361.pdf

The time and venue of the examination stay same for Karnataka candidates. The change in the exam schedule is as follows:
Intermediate (IPC) & Intermediate Examinations (Revised Scheme), (Group II), Paper – 5, Advanced Accounting will be organized on Saturday 19th May 2018, instead of 11th May 2018.

The following examinations will be organized on Friday 18th May 2018, instead of 12th May 2018:

Final {Existing Scheme} Examination, (Group II), Paper – 6, Information Systems Control and Audit.
Final {Revised Scheme} Examination, (Group II), Paper – 6 (Elective).
Foundation Examination, Paper – 2, Business Laws & Business Correspondence & Reporting.
PQC – International Taxation – Assessment Test, Paper – 2, International Tax – Practice.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
