Karnataka IPS Officer Accuses IFS Officer Husband of Dowry Harassment, Physical Abuse

A 34-year-old IPS officer from Karnataka has filed a dowry harassment case in Bengaluru against her husband who is an Indian Foreign Services officer.

Vartika is a superintendent in the KSRP Research Centre. In her complaint, she said that she underwent years of financial, emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her husband, Niteen Subhash Yeola, a Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, and his family, which also resulted in an injury in 2016.

Yeola has been booked under the Dowry Prohibition Act, as well as many sections of the Indian Penal Code such as 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult to provoke public peace), 326 (grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) , 498A (harassment to woman by husband or relative).

The FIR states that Katiyar, who married Yeola on November 7, 2011, has been subjected to physical, mental and financial harassment that began right from her wedding ceremony. Katiyar has accused Yeola of blackmailing her relatives, including her aged grandmother, and once even hitting her with a marble box that led to a physical injury.

"The entire engagement and marriage expenses (at Bhuvasal in Maharashtra) were borne by the complainant's parents. Still, at the time of marriage, the complainant's husband and family members demanded and forced the complainant’s parents to give gold ornaments. Within three months of marriage, the complainant’s husband and his family demanded Rs 3 lakh from her and threatened to break the marriage," reads the complaint.

It further adds that Yeola's family kept threatening and blackmailing Katiyar to extort huge sums, which she and her parents kept fulfilling for fear of breaking the marriage.

Further, the FIR recounts that in 2012, Yeola visited Katiyar's grandmother in Uttar Pradesh and demanded Rs 5 lakh. On July 20, 2021, her grandmother gave Yeola the money. As soon as Katiyar found out, she asked Yeola to return the money and assured him that she would give him the sum. Later, Yeola agreed and returned the money through cheque but it bounced, the complaint states.

Katiyar told the police that Yeola's incessant drinking and smoking was also causing trouble in their marriage.

In 2016, during a trip to Colombo, Yeola hit her with a marble box and fractured her hand, she said.

The torture and abuse apparently went on for years, she said in her complaint, recounting another Diwali trip to Colombo in 2018, when her husband and his family abused her and her parents for not sending them gifts and again threatened to divorce her.

Katiyar also said that Yeola's brothers and their wives demanded Rs 35 lakh to purchase a house in Yeola's name.