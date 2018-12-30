English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karnataka IPS Officer Files Complaint Against Fake Instagram Profile
The unidentified Instagram user had created a fake account in Roopa's name that included her photos and a post seeking donations for destitute women.
Representational Image
Bengaluru: Senior Karnataka police officer Roopa Moudgil has filed a complaint with cybercrime police against an Instagram user for fraudulently collecting donations in her name.
The unidentified Instagram user had created a fake account in Roopa's name that included her photos and a post seeking donations for destitute women, Roopa told PTI here.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, she said.
Roopa said she has requested police to ask Instagram authorities to delete the profile.
The IPS officer came to know of the fraud when she saw a tweet by Suresh Hosamani, accusing her for fraudulently collecting donations.
"@D_Roopa_IPS mam if you any collecting a fund or donation is it legally you're account & what's the intention to collection of fund," Hosamani tweeted.
In reply, Roopa said denied being on Instagram. "This is not my account. I'm not on Instagram. This is brought to my notice only now," she said.
Roopa said the photos posted on Instagram were downloaded from her Facebook account and posted.
