Senior IPS officer Ravindranath has resigned from the service alleging apathy from Chief Secretary over his demand to set up protection cell as per SC/ST rules and alleging harassment after acting against influential people.

P Ravindranath was recently shunted out of Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement after he initiated an enquiry against M.P. Renukacharya’s daughter for obtaining a fake caste certificate. Renukacharya is the political secretary to the Karnataka Chief Minister.

Ravindranath had also initiated probe against the family of a sitting MLC and issued notice to a former IPS officer for procuring fake caste certificate.

Speaking to News18.com, Ravindranath raised questions against his premature transfer, which was against the service rules. “I took action against those who made fake caste certificates and thus for this reason they have transferred me. I just served for 1 year and 4 months. They were supposed to give me 2 years but they didn’t do that,” said the senior IPS officer.

Ravindranath, who was recently transferred to the training wing of the Karnataka police, has resigned three times earlier. Last year he had resigned alleging that the BS Yediyurappa government had side lined him during promotions. He withdrew the resignation after the government promoted him to DGP rank.

This time he also hit out against the Chief Secretary. “SC/ST rule was supposed to come into practice in 1995. In that, rule 8 is about protection cell which must have been implemented. That wasn’t done. I often reminded about this to government and DG, chief secretary Ravi Kumar but they ignored this. I also met chief secretary to implement this early which will help Dalits,” said Ravindranath.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.