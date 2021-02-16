Karnataka Issues New Guidelines on Covid Tests for Brazil, S Africa Returnees Amid Threat of Virus Variant

The Health and Family Welfare department of Karnataka has released new guidelines for conducting COVID-19 tests for international travelers from Brazil and South Africa. The passengers must get tested on arrival, in view of the new variants of coronavirus emerging in these countries.

Those who travel from or transit through Brazil and South Africa must undergo mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival even if they already are carrying a negative RT-PCR test report, the department's new order states.

Those who test positive must undergo 14 days of institutional quarantine and will be discharged only if two consecutive RT-PCR tests, conducted 24 hours apart, return negative.

Those who test negative must stay in home quarantine for 14 days and an RT-PCR test would be conducted after 7 days.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike commissioner on Monday stated that those coming to Bengaluru from Kerala must posses an RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours. Otherwise, the travelers are expected to get tested on arrival and stay in home isolation until the results arrive. This is in view of high number of cases reported in Kerala everyday.

Passengers coming to Karnataka, irrespective of their COVID-19 vaccination status, shall follow the guidelines issued by the government of Karnataka regarding the RT-PCR negative certificate and comply to the other COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Further, it is mandatory for passengers arriving to Karnataka from United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa to produce RT-PCR negative certificate to board the flight and additionally RT-PCR negative test certificate at Bengaluru Airport. They shall also, undergo home quarantine for 14 days and follow up RT - PCR shall be conducted on the 7th day.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 438 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths.