Karnataka JD(S) Chief Compares Hijab to Pallu, Says President of India Wears It, ‘Part of Our Culture’

Taking potshots at the Karnataka hijab ban issue, Janata Dal (Secular)’s Karnataka chief Ibrahim today compared the Islamic headscarves to the pallu, a piece of cloth used for covering the head and shoulders.

Putting forth his argument, the leader questioned that Indira Gandhi covered her head with a pallu, so those who cover their faces with ghoonghat are they all backed by PFI?

“President Droupadi Murmu also covers her head with a pallu, is that a PFI conspiracy? Covering the head with a pallu is a history of India. It’s a sansakar (virtue) of India,” he said, responding to allegations that the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) was behind the huge protests against the hijab ban in the state.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Former PM Indira Gandhi used to wear a ‘pallu’, even the President of India wears a pallu, this is culture of India. Is that ‘ghoonghat’ a conspiracy by PFI? Whether it’s hijab or pallu, it’s the same: JD(S) state president CM Ibrahim pic.twitter.com/tiODmV3ll1 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

He further went on to say that no Rajput woman in Rajasthan bares her face, they have a long ghoonghat, but can it be banned, calling it a Muslim practice? The difference between a hijab and a pallu is just a difference in language, but the function remains the same, he added.

Karnataka government today told the court that PFI was behind the Hijab protests. Appearing before a Bench led by Justice Hemant Gupta, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said no student was insisting on hijab till 2022. Mehta said the agitation on hijab was part of a “larger conspiracy” orchestrated by the PFI to create social unrest.

Hijab is not an essential practice and women in Constitutionally Islamic counties protesting against it, the Karnataka government further stated while defending the judgment passed by the Karnataka High Court banning religious attires inside educational institutions. “There are countries which are Constitutionally Islamic in nature, even there, women are protesting against Hijab,” said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Karnataka government.

Meanwhile, petitioners, who challenged the hijab ban, argued that the hijab is the “identity” of Muslims. Senior advocate Dushyant Dave said religious practice is what the community practices as part of its religious belief.

“In my respectful submission, school is the most respected place. It is a place of worship,”Dave responded, adding even the Prime Minister wears headgear on August 15.

The row over hijab in educational institutions erupted in January when Government PU College in Udupi barred six female students wearing the hijab from entering the campus citing a uniform code.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here