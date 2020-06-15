Karnataka Landlord Attacked Over Unpaid Rent, Fires in Air; Two Held

Two men were arrested after an argument over unpaid rent turned nasty, during which the houseowner fired in the air after a tenant allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon in Chikodi of Belagavi district, an official said on Monday.

"Tenant Shrimant Dixit had not paid rent to his landlord for four months. On Sunday evening, an argument ensued between the families of Dixit and his landlord Noor Mohammed Shah, 68, leading to a fight," a police official said.

Dixit, in his early 40s, first hit Noor on his left hand, injuring him. An enraged Noor then fired a round in the air with his licensed gun.

"The landlord needs dialysis. He was recently discharged from hospital. After the fight, his blood pressure shot up and was readmitted in a hospital," said the official.

Police filed counter cases against both families under Section 307 of the IPC dealing with attempt to murder. Police arrested the landlord's son Jameer, in his early 40s, and Dixit and plans to take action once Noor is discharged.

Meanwhile, a nine-second video of the fight went viral on the social media, in which the landlord can be seen firing in the air. Chikodi is 572 km northwest of Bengaluru.

