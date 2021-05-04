Karnataka: Left Without Work or Shelter, Hungry Man Searches For Food in Garbage Dump

As Karnataka remains under 14-day-long complete lockdown, many people in the state have been left with no work and no food. Thirty-five-year-old Raju, who was employed as a loader at a ginger farm, is left with no work ever since the lockdown began. Unable to find food, he was found searching for food in a waste dump yard at Kone Pete near Alur.

Raju was spotted by Sathish CK, a resident of Chikka Kanagal in Alur taluk. Sathish reportedly told The Hindu, “I was on my way back from Alur when I saw him looking for something in the waste dump. I stopped my bike and went close to him. I was shocked to see him eating the food thrown out by hotels.”

Sathish then arranged for rice and sambar for Raju with the help of local friend. Reports say that Raju had come to Alur to work on loading ginger bags at a farm. But due to the lockdown he couldn’t return to his place and he is without food or shelter. He was without food for four days.

Anand, a building contractor of Alur, has come forward to help Raju with temporary shelter and food. “We will make arrangements to send him to his native place once the lockdown is relaxed,” Sathish said.

Locals say that they have come across many such incidents where people are struggling to get food. “I see many people struggling to get food every day. Many people have come to Hassan from distant places for small jobs. They work in the daytime and sleep in bus stands or on pavements. Nobody is bothered about such people,” Akmal Javed, an activist, said.

In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Karnataka government has last week imposed a 14-day lockdown starting from April 27 till May 12. During this time, Metro Rail, taxi and bus services will not be operated, while schools and colleges, hotels, cinemas, shopping malls, stadia and swimming pools will remain closed.

