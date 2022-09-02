Karnataka Lingayat Pontiff to ‘Mirchi’ Baba, Franco Mulakkal: A List of Prominent Babas Accused of Rape

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of Murugha Math in Karnataka, was arrested for alleged sexual abuse of high school girls and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. He was taken into custody by the police following an interrogation soon after the arrest on Thursday.

Pontiff of one of the most prominent Lingayat seminaries, Sharanaru has been under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and certain sections of the Indian Penal Code for the alleged sexual abuse.

Two girls had approached a non-governmental organisation in Mysuru and narrated the alleged abuse, following which it approached the authorities and the case was registered by the police. The seer had earlier claimed the allegations against him were part of a long-drawn conspiracy and that he was law-abiding and would cooperate in the probe. There have been protests demanding the seer’s arrest.

Amidst the case that is raising a storm in Karnataka, here is a list of seers, priests, and fake babas who have been accused of rape:

1. Raghaveshwara Bharathi

Before Shivamurthy Sharanaru, another powerful seer was accused of rape in 2015. A woman in her 50s had accused Raghaveshwara Bharathi, the head seer at Ramachandrapura Math in Karnataka, of raping her between 2011 and 2014.

Bharathi was acquitted by the Karnataka HC in 2016. The court in the order said that that there was not enough material in the charge sheet filed by the Criminal Investigation Department to conduct a trial against the seer.

However, since November 2014, 10 Karnataka High Court judges had recused themselves from various cases against the seer, and some have expressed that the case be transferred from their bench — and this has happened on 17 instances.

2. Asaram Bapu

Asaram Bapu’s case was one of the most controversial allegations in India. Asaram was found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl, who was studying at his ashram in Chhindwara in 2013. A Jodhpur court in April 2018 had sentenced Asaram to life in prison.

3. Narayan Sai

Asaram Bapu’s son, Narayan Sai, was also arrested for rape. In 2013, Sai raped a Surat-based woman disciple of his father between 2002 and 2005. The woman accused him of repeatedly sexually assaulting her when she lived at Asaram’s ashram in Surat.

4. Franco Mulakkal

Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s case was one that shook Kerala. He was accused of raping a nun multiple times during his visit to a convent in Kottayam between 2014 and 2016 when he was the Bishop of the Jalandhar diocese of the Roman Catholic church.

After several hearings, Mulakkal was acquitted on January 14, 2022 triggering emotional reactions from nuns who support the survivor, while the jubilant priest urged followers to “praise the lord and be happy”.

Investigators, lawyers and social activists who stood with the nun in her fight against Mulakkal expressed shock over the verdict, saying it was totally unexpected.

5. Father Thomas Parekkulam

A Kerala court in May 2022 sentenced Thomas Parekkulam to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing four minor boys who were the students of a seminary in Pullamala in the Kollam district wherein the accused was serving as a rector.

6. ‘Mirchi’ Baba

Controversial godman Swami Vairagyanand Giri alias Mirchi Baba, who campaigned for the opposition Congress in the 2018 assembly polls and 2019 general elections in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in August 2022 for allegedly raping a young woman on the pretext of helping her conceive a child.

The sexual assault survivor claimed that the seer had also threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident. The woman alleged that the Baba had given her some intoxicant. Upon consuming it, she fell unconscious and she was raped after that, an Indian Today report said.

7. Bajrang Muni Das

Bajrang Muni Das of Maharishi Shri Laxman Das Udasi Ashram, who allegedly made a hate speech and issued a “rape threat” in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur, was granted bail by a local court on April 24, 2022. In a two-minute video of the speech he made outside a mosque, Das could be heard using the term “jehadi” to refer to a community and threatening them if any Hindu girl is harassed by any man of that community, he would himself rape their women.

8. Swami Sachidanand

Four devotees had accused Swami Sachidanand and three of his aides of gangrape in December 2017. While Basti police in August 2018 arrested two of the godman’s followers, including a woman, the Swami was said to absconding from the law.

9. Lawrence Johnson

Roman Catholic priest Lawrence Johnson was on December 29,2021 convicted for sexually assaulting a minor boy. The priest was arrested and charged with unnatural sex under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of POCSO Act.

According to the prosecution, the minor victim had been assaulted twice by the priest between August and November 2015.

The victim, in his statement to police, had said that he had gone to the church in Shivaji Nagar area of Dadar with his brother on November 27, 2015. After the prayer, the accused called the boy inside to keep a box and then closed the door from inside and sexually assaulted him, the victim informed the police.

10. Premananda

Premananda, also known as Trichy Sai Baba, was given life imprisonment in 1994 for two terms on charges of multiple offences including rape and murder. Premananda was charged with the rape of inmates of his ashram at Trichy in Tamil Nadu as well as for carrying out crude medical terminations of some of the consequent pregnancies with the help of a couple of associates.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here