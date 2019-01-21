Karnataka LIVE: Siddaramaiah Calls Another Meeting of Cong MLAs Amid Resort Drama, All Eyes on 4 ‘Rebels’

CLP Meet Shortly to Commence | Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has called another Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at 11 am even as the party MLAs remain holed up in a Bengaluru resort, fearing poaching attempts by the BJP. All eyes will be on four legislators who had failed to turn up at the last CLP meeting, triggering another round of hide-and-seek in the southern state.

The meeting comes a day after the Congress sent notices to the four ‘rebel’ MLAs, seeking an explanation for their absence from the previous CLP meeting, asking why no action should be taken against them under the anti-defection law.

Laxmi Singh, the wife of Anand Singh, when was asked if there was a scuffle between Ganesh and Singh in the recent past, she said, "No, they are good friends. Yes, my husband told me that in the last Congress Legislature Party meeting, there was a heated exchange with (legislator) Bheema Naik. Other than that he did not tell me anything."

Speaking exclusively to News18 on the issue, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said, “See, the problem in Belgaum politics is there are internal rifts of these MLAs with the Congress leadership. Congress leadership are unhappy over Ramesh Jarkiholi. In Belgaum politics, internally BJP and Congress are on good terms. We broke that internal arrangement between Congress and BJP. They may have a problem with the Congress leadership…but all the four MLAs share a very relationship with me. They are not going anywhere. They will come to me.”

On the context of two independent MLAs (H Nagesh from Mulbagal and R Shankar from Ranebennur) withdrawing support to his coalition government, Kumaraswamy said, “See, Nagesh won with the help of Ramesh Jarkiholi. He has some obligation to Ramesh because it’s because of his strength Nagesh managed to win. It’s a situation crisis for him. That is why I told Congress don’t trust independent MLAs because anytime they can ditch us.”

The Congress in Karnataka Sunday issued notices to the four MLAs seeking an explanation from them for their absence at the Legislature Party meeting, asking why no action should be taken against them under the anti-defection law.

In the notice issued to Ramesh Jarkiholi, while seeking a response from him for not attending the meeting, CLP leader Siddaramaiah has also sought an explanation about the media reports that he was joining the BJP and about his visit to Delhi and Mumbai to meet saffron party leaders.

Earlier, Congress MP and brother of DK Shivakumar, DK Suresh had reportedly spoken to the media on the brawl, saying "I don't know about the fight. Anand Singh is admitted in hospital due to chest pain. There are no injuries or anything. His parents are here at the hospital. Other issues are just speculations." The Congress had previously rubbished the report.

Following DK Suresh's statement, BJP MLA R Ashok had slammed both brothers for telling a lie, Ashoka demanded a clarification by hospital doctors on the nature of Singh's treatment. "DK Shivakumar and DK Suresh are confusing people by telling lies. Doctors of Apollo Hospital should come out and give clarification on whether Anand Singh is admitted for chest pain treatment or for something else. Police should file a suo-motu case and investigate," he said

Congress MLAs Leaving Resort | Congress MLA R Reddy spoke to the media, informing that most the MLAs have left the resort. "Last night they called me that there's a meeting today but later they decided not to have any meeting. Few who are there will also go back. Everything is okay," he added. According to Reddy, the poaching speculation emerged because of confusion caused by the BJP.

Dinesh Gundu Rao, president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee in a statement to the media has said, "All the MLAs are going back to their constituencies. We had come here to fight the attempt by BJP to destabilize this government. We are very confident that our government is safe, secure and strong."

: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has called another Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at 11 am even as the party MLAs remain holed up in a Bengaluru resort, fearing poaching attempts by the BJP. All eyes will be on four legislators who had failed to turn up at the last CLP meeting, triggering another round of hide-and-seek in the southern state.The meeting comes a day after the Congress sent notices to the four ‘rebel’ MLAs, seeking an explanation for their absence from the previous CLP meeting, asking why no action should be taken against them under the anti-defection law.

More recently, MLAs Anand Singh and JN Ganesh were involved in a 'minor fight' at the Eagleton resort that highlighted the urgency of the meeting, ANI quoted Congress leader Zameer Ahmed saying.MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, B Nagendra, Umesh Jadhav and Mahesh Kumatahalli had skipped the CLP meeting on Friday, triggering speculation that the BJP was attempting to dislodge the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government through another round of ‘Operation Lotus’.Ahead of Monday’s meeting, Siddaramaiah issued notices to all party MLAs, warning that their absence would be viewed "seriously" and action initiated according to the anti-defection law.Top Congress sources had said Friday that at least eight party MLAs have "committed" themselves to BJP. The JD(S) and Congress have, however, expressed confidence that the government would complete its tenure of five years.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.