Karnataka Logs New High of 39,047 Covid-19 Cases, 229 Deaths

In the biggest single day spike, Karnataka recorded 39,047 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 14.39 lakh, while fatalities crossed the 15,000 mark with 229 deaths. The previous high in the state was 34,804 cases on April 25 this year.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 22,596 infections, the health department said in a bulletin. The state-wide toll stood at 15,036.

The day also saw 11,833 patients getting discharged. Cumulatively 14,39,822 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which include 15,036 deaths and 10,95,883 discharges, the bulletin said.

Of the 3,28,884 active cases, 2,192 are in Intensive Care Units of various hospitals Behind Bengaluru in the number of cases was Mysuru 1,759, Kolar 1194, Tumakuru 1,174, Ballari 1,106 and Hassan 1,001, while Mandya, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballpura, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Dharward reported well in excess of 500 each.

Among the 229 deaths reported on Wednesday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 137, Mysuru 11, Mandya 9, Ballari 8, Bidar 6 and five each in Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagar, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Yadgir, while the rest were in other cities A total of 2.52 crore samples have been tested so far, including 1,71,997 on Wednesday alone.

Over 92.40 lakh people have so far been inoculated, the bulletin said.

