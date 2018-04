Karnataka Lokayukta Recruitment 2018: 67 Group C – Group D Posts, Apply Before 15th May 2018

Karnataka Lokayukta Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 67 vacancies for the post of Clerk cum Typist, Dalayat, Steno and Typist has begun on the official website of Karnataka Lokayukta, Government of Karnataka - lokayukta.kar.nic. Karnataka Lokayukta aims to recruit candidates in Group C and Group D. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 15th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://lokayukta.kar.nic.in/index.asp Step 2 – Click on ‘New Recruitment for Group C and D – 2018’ on the top of home pageStep 3 – Link for respective posts will display on the screenStep 4 – Click on the link of desired postStep 5 – Fill the application form, make the online payment of application fee and submit to complete the processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the form for further referenceDirect Link - http://lokayukta.kar.nic.in/recruit.htm Clerk cum Typist – Rs.300Stenographer – Rs.250Dalayat – Rs.150Total Posts – 67The applicant must possess PUC pass certificate from a recognized university.Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years.Clerk cum Typist – Rs.11,600 – Rs.21,000Stenographer – Rs.14,550 – Rs.26,700Dalayat – Rs.9,600 – Rs.14,550Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test.