Karnataka Lokayukta Recruitment 2018: 67 Group C – Group D Posts, Apply Before 15th May 2018
Karnataka Lokayukta Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 67 vacancies for the post of Clerk cum Typist, Dalayat, Steno and Typist has begun .
Karnataka Lokayukta Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 67 vacancies for the post of Clerk cum Typist, Dalayat, Steno and Typist has begun on the official website of Karnataka Lokayukta, Government of Karnataka - lokayukta.kar.nic. Karnataka Lokayukta aims to recruit candidates in Group C and Group D. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 15th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply Karnataka Lokayukta Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://lokayukta.kar.nic.in/index.asp
Step 2 – Click on ‘New Recruitment for Group C and D – 2018’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Link for respective posts will display on the screen
Step 4 – Click on the link of desired post
Step 5 – Fill the application form, make the online payment of application fee and submit to complete the process
Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the form for further reference
Direct Link - http://lokayukta.kar.nic.in/recruit.htm
Application Fee:
Clerk cum Typist – Rs.300
Stenographer – Rs.250
Dalayat – Rs.150
Karnataka Lokayukta Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts – 67
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess PUC pass certificate from a recognized university.
Applicants must go through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://lokayukta.kar.nic.in/Notification.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years.
Pay Scale:
Clerk cum Typist – Rs.11,600 – Rs.21,000
Stenographer – Rs.14,550 – Rs.26,700
Dalayat – Rs.9,600 – Rs.14,550
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test.
