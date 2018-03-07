Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanatha Shetty was stabbed thrice by a youth inside his office in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He is being treated at the Mallya Hospital and sources confirmed that he is out of danger.According to sources, Justice Shetty’s life was saved because he was wearing a three-piece suit, which stopped the knife from going in too deep. The accused, one Tejraj Sharma from Tumkur district, was apprehended from the scene.Home Minister R Ramalinga Reddy told News18 that Justice Shetty is being provided the best possible treatment. “We don’t know if the accused had taken an appointment with the Lokayukta or just barged into his chambers. The police are interrogating him,” Reddy said.A shaken Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also rushed to the hospital to see the Lokayukta. “He (the accused) was allowed inside the chamber. Lokayukta has a gunman. But he was sitting outside. Lot of people come to see me also. Not all are frisked. We will also look into security lapse angle,” he said.Police sources told News18 that Tejraj, who runs a furniture business, had gone to Justice Shetty's chamber around 1.30pm in connection with a corruption case and stabbed him. He had even given his name and address in the visitor’s log book at the premises.Bengaluru Police Commissioner Suneel Kumar said that preliminary investigations have revealed that Tejraj had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta against 10 government officers who deal with supply of furniture.“He was unhappy that his complaint was not being heard. This is the fourth time he had complained to the Lokayukta that he wasn't getting tenders and that could be the motive. It is being treated as an attempt to murder,” he said.When asked how the man was able to walk into the chamber with a knife, the Bengaluru top cop said the metal detector placed outside wasn't working. “We are looking into the security lapses... Not sure how the Lokayukta keeps the gunman placed... Still to get the clarification on that,” he said.The political blame game has already begun over the issue. The opposition BJP and JDS have attacked the ruling Congress in the poll-bound state for total collapse of law and order.Former PM and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda has condemned the incident describing it as failure of Siddaramaiah government. The BJP also launched an attack on the state government after the horrific incident. State BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa has said that law and order in Karnataka had completely collapsed under Siddaramaiah.“I am shell shocked at the incident. Judge Vishwanath Shetty stabbed by a person at his chamber. This happens to an honourable Judge in Karnataka. Lawlessness prevails in Karnataka #Ask4SafeKarnataka. Let's pray for Sri Vishwanath Shetty,” union minister Sadananda Gowda tweeted.