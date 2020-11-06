Karnataka and Maharashtra Ban Bursting Firecrackers Ahead of Diwali to Contain Covid-19 Spread

In order to spread Covid-19 , the Karnataka government and the Maharashtra government have banned the bursting of firecrackers to contain virus during Diwali celebrations.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said the state government will be issuing an order banning the use of firecrackers during Deepavali, due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. "We have discussed it (cracker ban), we are taking a decision to ban the use of firecrackers during Deepavali. The government will soon be issuing an order to this effect," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said due to Covid and related reasons use of firecrackers are being banned this time. Several states including Rajasthan, Odisha and Delhi have already decided to ban firecrackers.

State Health Minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said firecrackers can badly impact the health of those who have already been infected by coronavirus . He also said experts have advised to control their use, and a final decision will be taken after consultation with the Chief Minister.

On the other hand the Maharashtra government issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to contain Covid-19 during Diwali. The health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said that he prefers ‘firecracker-free’ Diwali to check pollution and Covid-19 spread.

“We appeal to the people to have a cracker-free Diwali celebration and we are confident that the people will cooperate for overall betterment of people’s health. The smoke due to firecrackers causes discomfort to people. In the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, we must have a cracker-free Diwali,” Tope said, according to Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra and Karnataka are among the states worst affected by Covid-19 outbreak in India.