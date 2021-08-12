Karnataka Makes Negative Covid-19 Report Must For Travellers From Maharashtra, Kerala

After restrictions on people arriving in Karnataka, the state government has now made it mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala to furnish Covid-19 negative reports not older than 72 hours to enter the state. However, people vaccinated with both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been exempted.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “Several measures are being taken by us to break the Coronavirus chain. Night curfew and complete lockdown on weekends have been announced in eight districts of the state…”

According to the Covid-19 pandemic directives issued by the Karnataka government, it is now mandatory for people coming from Kerala and Maharashtra to produce a Covid-19 negative report.

“People failing to produce a negative Covid-19 report will be quarantined in government hostels for 7 to 15 days,” said the revised guidelines.

According to the latest directive of the Karnataka Government, people entering the state via any means including cars, trains, bus or flights will have to produce a negative Covid-19 report not older than 72 days.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has said that the cases of Coronavirus have significantly increased in 37 districts across the country in the last two weeks. “Surge in cases is being witnessed in Kerala and Karnataka,” said Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry.

On Tuesday, 1,893 fresh cases and 27 deaths due to Coronavirus were reported in Tamil Nadu.

Clarification: The earlier version of the article erroneously mentioned that RT-PCR negative certificate is mandatory for arrivals from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The error is regretted.

