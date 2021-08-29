CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » India » Karnataka Man Accused of Rape Ends Life in Police Station; State Home Min Orders CID Probe
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Man Accused of Rape Ends Life in Police Station; State Home Min Orders CID Probe

On finding the accused hanging, the police said they took him to a hospital where, they said, he died. (Image: News18)

On finding the accused hanging, the police said they took him to a hospital where, they said, he died. (Image: News18)

On learning this, the Minister issued a statement saying a CID probe has been ordered and that a report will be submitted.

A man accused of raping a girl died allegedly by suicide at a police station in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on Sunday and a CID probe was ordered by Home Minister of the State Araga Jnanendra. The police said they arrested the 37-year-old man on Saturday following a complaint that he had raped the 13-year-old girl and that they found him hanging in the toilet of the station shortly afterwards.

On finding the accused hanging, the police said they took him to a hospital where, they said, he died. Though the police said the death was not due to custodial torture, the family of the deceased staged a protest in front of the police station seeking justice.

On learning this, the Minister issued a statement saying a CID probe has been ordered and that a report will be submitted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 29, 2021, 22:40 IST