Karnataka Man Accused of Rape Ends Life in Police Station; State Home Min Orders CID Probe

A man accused of raping a girl died allegedly by suicide at a police station in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on Sunday and a CID probe was ordered by Home Minister of the State Araga Jnanendra. The police said they arrested the 37-year-old man on Saturday following a complaint that he had raped the 13-year-old girl and that they found him hanging in the toilet of the station shortly afterwards.

On finding the accused hanging, the police said they took him to a hospital where, they said, he died. Though the police said the death was not due to custodial torture, the family of the deceased staged a protest in front of the police station seeking justice.

On learning this, the Minister issued a statement saying a CID probe has been ordered and that a report will be submitted.

