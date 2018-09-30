Karnataka Man Beheads Friend Over Spat, Walks to Police Station With Severed Head

A man in Karnataka’s Mandya district beheaded his friend after a heated scuffle and brought the head to a police station to surrender.Pashupati (24) chopped Girish’s (28) head on Saturday after the victim allegedly made some derogatory remarks against the accused’s mother, police said.Mandya’s superintendent of police Shiva Prakash Devaraju told the Hindustan Times that the accused had said he murdered his friend after the two quarrelled. The SP added that the case was being investigated.The beheading is the third incident in Karnataka in the last one month. On Thursday, a resident of Srinivasapura reached the police station with a severed head of a woman.In a similar brutality, a man had arrived at a police station in Chickmangaluru on September 11 with the severed head of his wife and surrendered, NDTV reported. The accused suspected that his wife was having an affair and cut off her head. The man, who was caught with his wife, managed to flee but was injured during the escape. ​