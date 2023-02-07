Karnataka: Man Dies Of Heart Attack Sitting Atop A 50-Feet-High Coconut Tree

A 60-year-old man was found dead, sitting atop a 50-feet-high coconut tree in Vijayashree Layout, Mylasandra, off Mysuru Road in Karnataka on Monday. The man reportedly shinned up a coconut palm to pluck the fruit and died after suffering a heart attack while he was sitting on the tree.

Around 11 am, a passerby alerted Kengeri police about a man sitting motionless atop a coconut tree for more than an hour on an empty site near the Venkataraman temple in Vijayashree layout, according to a report by Time of India.

Police, along with fire and emergency services reached the spot and demounted the body from the tree, and sent it for autopsy at a private hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Narayanappa, a resident of Mylasandra, according to local media reports.

Doctors later confirmed he died following a heart attack.

A gunny bag, a rope bundle and a sickle were found at the bottom of the tree indicating that the deceased regularly climbed coconut palms.

